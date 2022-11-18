Snow squall alerts issued for Central Ontario with up to 80 cm expected.

Environment Canada has issued three snow squall alerts for central Ontario Friday and into the weekend.

The Barrie squall warning covers Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake.

Five to 10 cm could fall in the area Friday, with another 2 cm and blowing snow on the weekend.

Over to the west, Owen Sound and the Blue Mountains expect a prolonged lake effect snowfall and could see between 50 to 80 cm by late Sunday over the weekend.

North of Barrie, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago are expecting to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow by Friday afternoon, with squalls ending early Saturday morning

The weather alert cautions drivers to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take steps to lessen unnecessary driving.