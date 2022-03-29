Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain potential for Simcoe Muskoka

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for messy conditions across Simcoe Muskoka and Grey County.

Freezing rain, snow and ice pellets are forecasted throughout the day Wednesday.

The freezing rain is expected to have some ice accretion in the morning before changing to rain in the afternoon in Simcoe and Grey Counties.

Freezing rain will move into the Muskoka area in the afternoon and evening before changing to rain early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says freezing rain warnings may be issued as the system approaches as the timing and amount remain uncertain.