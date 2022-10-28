Smile Cookie campaign a sweet success

A smile goes a long way to ease both birth and death.

In Barrie and Stroud, local Tim Hortons restaurants raised over $174,000 in this year's Smile Cookie campaign.

The money has been donated to two local health centres; Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Hospice Simcoe.

"We are so grateful to Barrie and Stroud Tim Hortons restaurant owners, as well as our community, for supporting patient care and RVH and raising much-needed funds for our birthing unit through the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign," said Pamela Ross, CEO of the RVH Foundation

"These funds will play a vital role in RVH's ability to continue giving its tiniest patients the best possible start and to continue meeting the growing health-care needs of our region."

Across Canada, Smile Cookies raised a record-breaking $15 million for more than 600 local charities and community groups at Tim Hortons restaurants.

"One 100 per cent of all proceeds are donated to local charities and community groups right in your neighbourhoods," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

"Our Smile Cookie campaign has grown from its humble roots as local fundraiser in Hamilton in 1996 into something incredibly special that touches so many lives," Schwan said.

Since its first donation to Hamilton Children's Hospital, the annual charitable campaign has raised more than $92 million for charities and organizations selected annually by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

"We are very grateful to Tim Hortons. The funds raised in the Smile Cookie campaign play a critical role in allowing us to provide bereavement support to anyone who has experienced a loss and end-of-life care to those dying at Hospice," said Kelly Hubbard, executive director at Hospice Simcoe.