BARRIE -- A man in his 80s is the latest COVID-19 fatality in our region.

According to Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner, the victim was at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital at the time of his death.

The victim is one of 50 total confirmed cases that SMDHU is reporting on Monday across the region.

Dr. Gardner says while the majority of cases continue to be travel-related, his biggest worry remains around person-to-person transmission.

"I am very concerned about community spread."

SMDHU's top doc says he thinks person-to-person spread will become a larger issue than travel-related cases in the coming weeks. "I believe there are probably many cases of community transmission, so people need to take precautions about physical distancing."

Dr. Gardner says Muskoka now has six cases, three in Huntsville and three in Gravenhurst. He says each case is travel-related, and all six people are in self-isolation recovering at home.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting evidence of COVID-19 community transmission after a woman presented with the virus who had no travel history.

Officials say the woman, who is in her 70s, had also not been in close contact with a confirmed case and is one of three new cases.

The region now has a total of 10 cases, including a man in his 40s who recently travelled and a woman in her 20s who came in close contact with someone who has the virus.

The health unit says they have had more than 300 negative test results back from the lab.

Ontario reports biggest single-day spike in cases

The province is reporting 351 new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning.

Health officials say the increase is partly due to a backlog of lab tests results becoming available.

A nursing home in Bobcaygeon is reporting nine residents have died following an outbreak of the virus, seven of those over the weekend alone. The medical director at the home says she expects more fatalities.

Thirty-five staff members at the Pinecrest Nursing Home are now showing symptoms - that's more than half the total staff.

For more on the Pinecrest Nursing Home outbreak, click here.

With files from The Canadian Press