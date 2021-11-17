SMDHU adds new safety measures as COVID-19 cases surge and death toll climbs

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is implementing new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases surge, with 76 new infections reported on Wednesday, plus one death.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health, said the health unit would modify the Class Orders section 22 under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to include three new items.

1. Places of worship will be subjected to the same measures as workplaces and public venues, including active screening and enforcing mask-wearing during services.

This modification to the safety act comes after a church outbreak in Barrie that infected nearly 30 people.

2. Youth 12 and older engaging in indoor sporting activities outside of school would have to show proof of vaccination.

Dr. Gardner didn't give a specific timeline for when this measure would take effect, only saying the letter would include dates to allow these individuals time to get both shots.

3. Lastly, the health unit is revising the Class Order for Self-Isolation to include those under 19 who are unvaccinated household contacts of an unvaccinated contact of a positive case.

"This is intended to help us reduce further spread in schools," Dr. Gardner noted.

COVID-19 LOCAL DEATHS RISE TO 275

The health unit reported one new death Wednesday.

A Simcoe County man 65 to 79 passed away on Sunday after contracting the virus during an outbreak.

His death brings the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 275 locally.

"We've had an increase in mortality in November," said Dr. Gardner.

"So far in November, we've had a total of nine people pass away," he added. "Four were fully immunized."

The region's top doctor said that while vaccination provides the best protection against COVID-19, older people remain at risk.

He noted that 95 per cent of seniors in the region are fully immunized.

"With that degree of coverage, we are going to see some breakthrough cases. The vaccine is highly protective but not completely protective," Dr. Gardner said. "When they occur in older people, those people, very sadly, can go on to have severe disease and die from it."

COVID-19 CASE COUNTS FOR WED., NOV. 17

On Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported its largest daily COVID-19 case count in more than six months.

Of the 76 new cases, 26 per cent are children under 12.

"That's a very large number of cases in a single day for us," Dr. Gardner said.

Eight of the new cases are related to school outbreaks. There are currently 13 active school outbreaks.

"I am very concerned. It really speaks to the vulnerability of those who aren't vaccinated," Dr. Gardner said.

As of Wednesday, 19 COVID-19 positive patients are being treated in hospitals. Of those, five are in ICUs, 13 are unvaccinated.