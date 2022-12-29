Slain OPP officer remembered as humble and confident comes home to Barrie

A police procession to escort Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala Friday travelled along Highway 400 as it made its way to the 28-year-old officer's hometown of Barrie, Ont.

The procession departed from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at 9:00 a.m. and exited at Duckworth Street in Barrie.

Countless members of the public joined first responders in a show of respect from several overpasses along the highway, holding signs and waving as the procession drove by.

Residents line the streets to await the arrival of the funeral procession for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala on Fri., Dec. 30, 2022. (CTV News/Kraig Krause)

OPP posted a video to Twitter from a police cruiser in the procession, and one officer, 'Evan,' one of Pierzchala's shift-mates, can be heard discussing Const. Pierzchala with OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt,

"You know Greg, he always showed up incredibly early, and on the first day he walked in, he was a very humble guy, a little on the quiet side. A very confident manner, quiet but confident."

The officer went on to add, "There's more to this guy than meets the eye. Not even a thread of arrogance whatsoever," he said while talking about how much the slain constable loved wrestling, and how he was "the kind of guy you want your daughter to marry."

"He was so coachable, he was so trainable," the officer is heard saying in the video. "Pleasure, pleasure working with him."

On Tuesday, Pierzchala was fatally gunned down while responding to a call west of Hagersville.

The OPP noted the day he died was Pierzchala's first solo shift since completing his probationary period.

"He was a hero," Schmidt said while driving behind the hearse north on Highway 400. "Greg, you're almost home."

"Greg is just, he's smiling down upon us now," an officer is heard saying.

Following the procession, a police funeral will be held in Barrie on Wednesday, Jan. 4, with OPP confirming that the details will be announced once they have been finalized.

Two people, a man and woman, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection the with constable's death.