Skiers hit the Horseshoe Resort slopes for final day of the season

Hundreds of skiers hit up the slopes of Horseshoe Resort for the final time this winter.

The resort officially ended its skiing and winter activities on Sunday, marking the end of what began as a turbulent season.

"Early on, we obviously had weather going both ways, you never knew if it would be snowing one day, raining the next," said Justin Singer, Horseshoe resort Director of Operations. "But by the end of it, the snow turned out to be some of the best, making for a really great turnaround."

Singer said the resort saw many more season pass holders this year, breaking a record.

In total, it had about 101 skiable days, which puts it in the middle of the pack for the longest skiing seasons at the resort.