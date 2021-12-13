Ski resorts pause operations amid 'spring-like' temps

Just a few days after it officially opened, Blue Mountain Resort announced that it is closing ski and snow operations due to the mild temperatures.

"The date says mid-December but the weather feels like spring," the resort posted on social media on Monday.

Blue Mountain Resort closed its operations at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and plans to remain closed until snow conditions improve.

"If you're in the mood to write to Santa, we'd like some to request some colder temps for snowmaking," the resort wrote online.

Proof of vaccination is required for visitors dining indoors but not while on the ski hills.

OTHER SKI HILLS

Meanwhile, Hardwood Ski and Bike staff were dealing with a power outage and clearing debris following the weekend wind storm.

The Oro-Medonte resort said it would be open for experienced skiers to head out for some early-season rock skiing.

"It may be your last chance to slide on snow for a few days based on the forecast," the resort posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Horseshoe Resort in Barrie remains closed until at least Friday.

Snow Valley has closed with plans to reopen on Friday for skiing and boarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone says it will open for night skiing on Wednesday.

The resort, located off Highway 400 south of Coldwater, will reopen Wednesday to Sunday until 9 p.m.