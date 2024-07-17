SIU invokes mandate after allegedly armed man seriously injured during arrest

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in downtown Barrie that resulted in serious injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers from the Barrie Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting an unrelated investigation in the downtown core when officers noticed a man in the area of Meridian Place who they had reason to believe had a gun.

During the arrest, there was an interaction between police and the accused, resulting in the suspect being seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released into police custody.

The accused, a 21-year-old Brampton man, faces a slew of charges after police allege they found a loaded semi-automatic gun, cocaine, fentanyl, and cash.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates incidents involving police where death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm has occurred.

The agency urges anyone with information on the investigation, including video or photos, to contact investigators at 416-622-0748 or 1-800-787-8529.