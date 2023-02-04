SIU investigating death of Barrie man

Barrie police investigate the scene of an incident on Kempenfelt Drive on Sat., Feb. 4 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Barrie police investigate the scene of an incident on Kempenfelt Drive on Sat., Feb. 4 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver