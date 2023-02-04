SIU investigating death of Barrie man

The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Barrie Saturday afternoon.

According to the SIU, at 12:10 p.m. on February 4th, 2022 a woman fled from a vehicle in Barrie's east end and contacted police before the vehicle left the scene.

Following that incident members of the Barrie police service were able to track the vehicle of interest and at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Kempenfelt Drive and Nelson Square officers made contact with the man within the vehicle.

The SIU says officers were able to initiate brief negotiations with the man, however shortly after the male within the vehicle suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SIU says two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the Special Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information or video footage to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.