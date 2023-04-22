Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage show returns to Orillia

Simcoe County is once again playing host to one of the region's largest home and cottage shows.

After a three-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the Simcoe Spring Home and Cottage show has returned just in time to celebrate its 30th anniversary in Orillia.

The organizer of the home and cottage show, Glenn Wagner, said he expects a large turnout at this year's show and gave notable mention to the Chevrolet Bolt EUV plug-in that will be displayed this year.

Guests of all ages are welcome to come and will have a chance to win over $5,000 in prizes.

The show returned Saturday at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre and will wrap up Sunday afternoon.