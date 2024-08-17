BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe-Muskoka still under rainfall warning

    Barrie flooding
    Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including rainfall warnings for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.

    According to the national weather agency, the following areas are under a rainfall warning as of Sunday morning:

    • Angus
    • Caledon
    • Huntsville
    • Innisfil
    • New Tecumseth
    • Newmarket
    • Orangeville
    • Parry Sound
    • Shelburne

    The warning is expected to remain effective throughout Sunday, calling for rainfall between 20 to 30 millimetres and total amounts that could reach as high as 80 millimetres.

    Barrie and most other areas in Simcoe-Muskoka remain under a special weather statement for possible thunderstorms and rainfall rates of up to 30 millimetres per hour.

    The tornado watches that were in effect around the region on Saturday ended. 

