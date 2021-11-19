Simcoe Muskoka logs 87 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 24 outbreaks

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 87 new COVID-19 cases Friday, plus two virus-related deaths.

Two Simcoe County men, both between the ages of 65 to 79, passed away this week after contracting the virus. The health unit says one of the deaths is outbreak-related, the other is sporadic - not related to an outbreak.

To date, 277 Simcoe Muskoka residents have lost their lives after becoming infected with COVID-19.

87 NEW COVID-19 CASES FRIDAY

The health unit reports Friday's case counts are the highest for a single day since April.

Of the new cases Friday, Barrie listed 36, while Bradford, Bracebridge and Innisfil each had six.

The remaining cases are listed in Adjala-Tosorontio (2), Collingwood (2), Essa (5), Huntsville (3), New Tecumseth (2), Orillia (2), Penetanguishene (2), Severn (4), Springwater (4), Wasaga Beach (4), Tay, Clearview and Midland.

The health unit is investigating the transmission source for most of the infections. It determined 11 are outbreak-related, and all but one of those are among children under 17. The health unit does not provide specific ages.

RVH OUTBREAK ENDS

The health unit declared the COVID-19 outbreak in the Transitional Care Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie over.

The outbreak at the Barrie hospital was declared on Oct. 29 and infected 11 patients and two staff members.

Four infected people died during the three weeks that the hospital was in outbreak status.

The unit has now reopened to new admissions and transfers.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are currently 24 active outbreaks across Simcoe Muskoka, including in 17 schools.

Schools listed with an outbreak include:

West Bayfield ES, Barrie - 6 cases Trillium Woods ES, Barrie - 3 cases Severn Shores PS, Orillia - 4 cases Emma King ES, Barrie - 7 cases Maple Grove PS, Barrie - 12 cases St. Joan of Arc SS, Barrie - 2 cases Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie - 5 cases St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford - 3 case Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases W.C Little ES, Barrie - 8 cases Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 7 cases V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 8 cases St. Bernadette ES, Barrie - 2 cases Private School, Simcoe County - 2 cases St. Peter's SS, Barrie - 6 cases EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia - 9 cases St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 10 cases

On Friday, Health Canada gave the green light for health units to begin plans to roll out vaccinations for children aged five to 11.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit said it expected to start receiving doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming week.

There are also outbreaks in one institutional setting, two community settings, and three congregate settings.