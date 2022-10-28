Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions' Halloween for the holidays

This could be the one time it's okay to shop for Christmas gifts before the Halloween season is over.

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions will be hosting its Holiday Hopes Wish List campaign at both Walmarts in Barrie and Midland this Halloween weekend.

"It's sort of a Halloween for the Holidays' event," said Cindy Ramsunahi at Family Connexions.

"Our goal is to start collecting sooner rather than later, so people can have their presents under the tree that much earlier."

Connexions' staff Ramsunahi, Jasmine Botter and several volunteers plan to set up in the vestibule of the Barrie Walmart on Bayfield Street all weekend, and in Midland on Oct. 30 and 31 beside a shopping cart.

They'll be handing out candies with a copy of their Christmas wish list that includes:

Hygiene items (especially kits including a variety of items)

Gift cards (Walmart, groceries, gas, cellular)

Baby items (diapers, wipes, toys, clothing, and accessories)

Colouring books for both adults and children

Art Supplies (beginner and professional)

Make-up and make-up brush kits

Tech gadgets (Bluetooth speakers, headphones, tablets)

Hockey sticks (right and left-handed)

"We aren't expecting cash, but if someone wants to make a cash donation that's great. We are hoping they'll bring us one of the items on the list and fill the cart," Ramsunahi said.

All items will be brought to the Family Connexions facility on Saunders Road to sort early this year so families can put items under the tree before Christmas.