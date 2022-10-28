Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions' Halloween for the holidays

The Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is hosting a Halloween for the Holidays event at Walmart in Barrie and Midland this weekend. The Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is hosting a Halloween for the Holidays event at Walmart in Barrie and Midland this weekend.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver