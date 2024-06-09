Simcoe County walk to end ALS raises funds and awareness

A Simcoe County walk to end ALS was held at Sunnidale Park Sunday morning.

Around 150 people participated in the five-kilometre walk to raise funds for the disease and increase awareness.

"ALS is a disease where the brain is no longer able to communicate with parts of the body. So, individuals diagnosed with this disease will eventually lose the ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe," says Emily Moffatt from ALS Canada.

"It impacts not only the individual but the entire family because there are so many changes going on."

Every dollar raised goes to provide equipment, support services, education for the ALS Community, and fund research to find a cure.

"As this diagnosis continues and when someone is newly diagnosed, these [families] have these difficult conversations, and as community leads, that is something we support too," says Moffatt.

This year, the organization in Simcoe County has already raised over $98,000 and hopes to hit its goal of $130,000.

To donate, click here.