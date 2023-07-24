Simcoe County township launches photo radar in community safety zones

If you live in Essa Township, photo radar is coming to a street near you.

A new Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program was announced Monday.

"Essa council and staff are pleased to be rolling out our automated speed enforcement program," said Essa Mayor Sandie Macdonald.

"This program will be instrumental in having drivers abide by the posted speed limits to greatly help with safety and life-saving measures."

ASE is an automated system that uses a camera and speed measurement device to detect and ticket drivers – or the plate owners of the vehicles – who are travelling faster than the posted speed limit.

Commonly referred to as photo radar, the program is being implemented in Community Safety Zones where Essa council has deemed that public safety is of greatest concern.

The installation of "Municipal Speed Camera Coming Soon" signs has begun.

Signs will be posted at least 90 days before the ASE begins issuing tickets in an effort to educate motorists.

The Township has partnered with Global Traffic Group to rotate ASE cameras across selected Community Safety Zones starting with:

Denney Drive,

25 Sideroad,

20 Sideroad,

5th Line and

King Street.

The ASE system is intended to increase speed compliance, alter driver behaviour and increase public awareness about the critical need to slow down and follow the posted speed limit.