Simcoe County township launches photo radar in community safety zones

This image from the City of London shows a sign identifying the future location of an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) camera This image from the City of London shows a sign identifying the future location of an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) camera

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver