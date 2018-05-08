

CTV Barrie





New funding is going to help double the number of available hospice beds in Simcoe County.

The County of Simcoe is providing $1.5 million over three years to help the Hospice Alliance of Simcoe County create 25 news beds.

“A big commitment from the county, but we don't see it as grants or funding. We see it as an investment in our communities that was required and we are happy that we did so,” says Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall.

Alliston is expected to get 10 beds, while Collingwood will get four. The money will also be used to create five beds in Midland and in Orillia. Hospice facilities in these communities still need to be built.

The people who work at local hospice facilities say it’s an essential part of patient care.

“They don't want to die in a hospital. They want to die at home or in a residential facility. With aging demographics, we need to be able to serve that community better,” says Kelly Hubbard, executive director of Hospice Simcoe.

Historically, hospice locations have to rely on fundraising for projects like buildings and new beds. The province pays about half of their operational costs.

Alliston currently has four hospice beds, Collingwood has six and Barrie has 10.