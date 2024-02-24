Simcoe County skaters win big at National Championship

Skaters Siyul (Bella) Back and Gavin Mahoney clinched the Canadian Novice Pairs Champions title at Thursday's competitionin Waterloo.

The skating pair represents two local clubs within Simcoe County, which include the Barrie Skating Club and Mariposa School of Skating.

In preparation for the competition, the pair have been training under the guidance of Janice Morgan and Ryan Arnold, along with support from Mitch Islam, Lee Barkell, and Kelly Johnson.

In 2023 the Innisfil pair prequalified at Skate Ontario Sectionals and won against their competitors in December.

The Novice Canadian Championships celebrates talented skaters' achievements and provides a platform for rising stars with a promising future in skating to showcase their skills.