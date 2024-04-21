Simcoe County Museum celebrates Earth Day

The Simcoe County Museum invited residents to dive into the mysteries of the sun with its Earth Day programming this year.

On Sunday, the museum held its annual Earth Day programming, giving families the opportunity to learn about the sun's power through hands-on experiments and interactive activities.

"Over time, we've really realized the earth is important to celebrate; it's also important to understand it," said Meredith Patterson, Simcoe County Museum Events Programmer. "So that's why every year we really focus on a different theme to really share different things about the earth and what the earth does for us and what we can do for it."

Some activities included making bracelets from UV-detecting beads or solar ovens from cardboard and tinfoil.

Earth Day will be globally recognized on Monday.