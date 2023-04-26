Simcoe County endorses $186M plan to create nearly 180 affordable rentals on Rose Street in Barrie

Future 176-unit building at the Barrie Rose Street location. (County of Simcoe/rendering) Future 176-unit building at the Barrie Rose Street location. (County of Simcoe/rendering)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada

Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver