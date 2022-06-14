Simcoe County driver found slumped over steering wheel arrested

A Simcoe County man faces several charges after police say officers found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car Monday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the vehicle was in a parking lot at a business on Midland Avenue in Midland around 6:30 a.m. when officers received a complaint about it.

Police say they found drugs, believed to be blue fentanyl, and two illegal weapons during the investigation.

The 32-year-old Tiny Township man was arrested and charged with impaired operation, drug possession, drug possession for trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days as a result of the charges, and the vehicle was towed to the impound yard for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and will have to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.