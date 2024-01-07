Simcoe County cross-country skiers hoping for blast of winter as season remains stalled

It's a mixed start to the season for Hardwood Ski and Bike in Oro-Medonte. While the trails are closed to cross-country skiers, people who show shoes and use fat bikes can play at will.

The Simcoe County Mountain Bike Club was out in big numbers this morning.

"It's fantastic. The trails are great, and the snow is nicely packed. It's super fun," said Blake Fick, club president. "It's been great for the bikers so far. It's nice and packed down. Not too much snow that we have to plow through, but we feel for the skiers that don't have enough snow to get in the trails right now," added Tessa Brinklow, a club member.

With more than 40 kilometres of trails for cross country and another 18 kilometres for snowshoeing and fat bikes, Hardwood said it needs a little more snow before it can re-open its trails to everyone.

"If we can get about 5 centimetres or so of more snow, we'll be able to open for early season skiing," said Gareth Houben, General Manager.

The mild temperatures and lack of snow have played havoc on most outdoor activities this season. Ice fishermen, for example, are still waiting along the shore.

Hardwood doesn't make snow like the downhill resorts, but it can move snow around once it arrives and stays.

"We've been open for 17 days for early season skiing, and then, of course, we had the melt-through Christmas, and here we are waiting again for a bit more snow," said Houben.

Hardwood was scheduled to start its cross-country lessons this week but has had to push that back at least a week.

Lucas Wakeman just picked up a brand new set of skis today. He says he can't wait to try them out for the first time.

"Just get out there and get active. Get the blood pumping," Wakeman told CTV News.

Hardwood said it's a waiting game, like everyone else who depends on the snow. With some luck, the facility hopes to have its trails operational for cross-country skiers sometime this week.