BARRIE, ONT. -- Making bus rides safer has been a top priority for Barrie Transit during COVID-19. Now, they are introducing an extra barrier of protection, quite literally.

Plexiglass shields have been brought in and installed to help limit the spread between riders and drivers. This will allow passengers to begin boarding through the front door again. It also permits the resumption of fare collection as of August 1st.

It had been since March 20th that fares were suspended by the transit authority to help protect drivers and the public so they could use the back door to board.

While this is good news on the path to resume some sense of normalcy it does come with some limits to normal service.

The multi-ride paper cards are suspended for now since it would introduce unnecessary contact between the bus operator and the public. However, Barrie Transit does say they are investigating ways to bring back this feature in a different form.

For now, cash fares and monthly passes are accepted at the front of the bus when boarding.

Getting a monthly pass during the pandemic is a different process as well. You can still visit the downtown Bus Terminal (24 Maple Ave.) to get one with some rules in place. "The amount of people allowed in the terminal at the same time is controlled to ensure customers can maintain a two-metre distance from each other. Transit passes are also available for sale at Service Barrie on the first floor of City Hall.

Appointments to purchase passes must be made in advance by calling Service Barrie at 705-726-4242", Barrie Transit said in a release.

Riders are still expected to wear a mask or face covering. There are exemptions for those under the age of 2, under the age 5 who cannot be persuaded to wear one and those with health or religious conditions that prevent them from doing so.

The transit authority also asks that the public not use transit if you are feeling unwell or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Update - July 28th - Caseloads, stopping the spread, gatherings and parties, paid transit resumes, rec centre reopenings. Stay Strong Barrie! pic.twitter.com/nGtolErW5g — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, good news for those in Grey Bruce who ride public transit.

The public health unit is providing free masks for riders who don't have one, thanks to a donation from Bruce Power.