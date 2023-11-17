Sign of the season as First Light returns to Sainte-Marie among the Hurons

It's a sure sign that Christmas truly is around the corner. The popular First Light event has returned to Sainte-Marie among the Hurons.

Back for its 23rd year, the annual staple will bring thousands of people from across Ontario to the historical site. Approximately 5,000 candles are lighting up the grounds for what staff call a one-of-a-kind experience this year.

"I often say the magic of First Light is what people keep coming back for and returning for, and when people first come and visit First Light for the very first time, it's often a wow moment," said Candice Moreau, the manager of marketing and visitor services for Huronia Historical Parks.

The event features many family-friendly activities, unique food options and more than 57 locally-based vendors.

"[They] bring their holiday wares and their crafts, their beautiful artisan crafts to our historic site and as you walk through the historic site you end your time and can begin your time really visiting those vendors and getting some really unique handmade gifts for your family members or friends," said Moreau.

There are fireworks held on Fridays. After its kickoff on Nov. 16, the event will continue for two additional weekends, ending on Dec. 2.