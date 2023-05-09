Siblings of slain OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala hold memorial run in Barrie

The memory of OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala, killed in the line of duty last December, will be honoured by his siblings, Michal and Justyna, with a memorial run in his hometown of Barrie.

"Running was a big part of Greg's life. Health and fitness were things that he cared about a lot, not just for himself but for everyone around him as well," said Michal.

The funds raised from the run will be used to establish a scholarship for a student at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, where Greg once attended.

"It's going to be a scholarship in Greg's name, and I think Greg was always one for helping out, helping out other people," Justyna said.

The slain constable's former wrestling coach said his dedication was unmatched.

"You knew that he would become exactly what he was meant to be. As a coach, he was a phenomenal athlete, extremely coachable, lovable. He lit up a room when he entered," said Anne Goorts, St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School.

The five-kilometre run will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Heritage Park in Barrie and travels along the waterfront, a special place for the Pierzchala family.

"The waterfront is a place where we spend a lot of time growing up, in the summers going swimming, at the park, and it's just an important location. It's beautiful," Michal said.

Although the day is sure to spark emotion, those who knew Const. Pierzchala believe he would have wanted the community to come together for a common goal.

"It's just a reminder to everyone that there is an individual, a member of our city, who chose to serve a community. He grew up here, but he served a community in Ontario, and we respect that, and this is our way of showing respect for that," said Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

The online registration for the run ends on Thursday, but day-of registration is still possible for anyone who wishes to participate.