BARRIE, ONT. -- An offensive show of racism captured on a cell phone is sparking outrage online after it was posted to social media.

The video is believed to have been shot in Wasaga Beach, Ont., and is making its way around the community and now the province.

In the video, a woman can be seen yelling and threatening what appears to be several men, claiming they parked on her property.

"I live here all year-round, I'll [explicit] your car," she is heard saying on the video.

Parking in rural waterfront communities has been a hotly contested and fiery debate since spring parted ways for the summer.

"They just got their car spat on, and a milkshake dumped on it," the woman continues. "I got corona, so I really don't give a [explicit]. Get their kids all sick."

The woman continually condones her actions throughout the video by simply saying they are on her property.

At one point, the woman goes into a cluttered home where she grabs what she says is relish from the fridge and heads back out to dump it on the car's rear window.

The man standing by the car doesn't seem to react. He appears calm as he continues to watch her during the 13-minute racist rant before the tow truck arrives, and the video ends.

The video has received hundreds of comments condemning the interaction.

"Can't finish watching this, it just makes my blood boil," wrote one woman.

"Classless and horrible. The fact that she feels that she is justified in calling the police shows systemic racism at it's best. Her words make me sick to my stomach," wrote another.

"I have no words! Totally disgusting and she does not represent the people of our community," reads another comment on the post.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says it is an open police investigation, and an OPP investigator has been assigned to the case.

CTV News has reached out to the woman in the video for comment but has not heard back.