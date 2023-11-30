Shelter launches holiday adoption campaign to address surge in surrendered cats

A holiday adoption campaign is back at the Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) to help the shelter reduce the number of cats amid a surge in feline surrenders in the past year.

The Collingwood animal shelter reports a 64 per cent increase in owners giving up their cats compared to the same time last year.

"Things are tough for pet families right now. We would love nothing more than to see our feline friends currently staying with us find loving homes for the holidays while also making space for cats who are coming to us for shelter and support," stated Karen Marsh, interim executive director of the GTHS.

During the 'Home for the Holidays' campaign, cat adoption fees are reduced to $75 and $100 for kittens.

River and Aris are available for adoption at Georgian Triangle Humane Society in Collingwood, Ont. (Source: Georgian Triangle Humane Society)

Among the felines up for adoption are two-year-old sisters River and Aris, who are described as shy but lovely.

"They would love to find a new home soon, as the transition to the Animal Centre has been tough for them, given their sweet and sensitive personalities," a GTHS release stated, adding they hope the sisters find a home together.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the GTHS website and select a cat or kitten, then visit the shelter between noon and 4 p.m. until Dec. 23 or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 to fill out an adoption application and meet with an adoption counsellor.

The Collingwood shelter is a non-profit charity that provides shelter for homeless animals.