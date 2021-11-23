Shania Twain to headline Boots and Hearts Music Festival

BARRIE, ONT. -

Canadian country music star Shania Twain will be taking the stage at next summer's Boots and Hearts Festival in Oro Medonte.

According to Republic Live, the company that produces the festival, Twain will be making her Canadian music festival debut on August 7.

"For many of our fans and fellow artists, Shania Twain has had a big impact on what we know and love about country music," said Brooke Dunford, the director of booking for Republic Live.

"It was important to us to celebrate her success as a female in country music and beyond, with incredible female talent that is both making waves across the border and within Canada."

The company says Twain's appearance on August 7 will also feature a lineup of all-Canadian female performers.

Aside from Twain, co-headliners Sam Hunt, and Florida Georgia Line are no strangers to Oro-Medonte.

Sam Hunt made his first Canadian performance at Boots and Hearts in 2014, and Florida Georgia Line will be performing for its third time since 2015.

This announcement comes after the event was cancelled in 2020, followed by a summer of reduced capacity and other COVID-19 restrictions.

With nine months to go until Boots and Hearts kicks-off, it remains unclear if the festival will be able to return to normal.

Last month, the Ontario Government unveiled its plan to lift capacity limits in restaurants, fitness centres, and a number of other non-essential indoor settings that require proof of vaccination.

The province said capacity limits will continue to be lifted in other “high risk” settings, like night clubs, bars and strip clubs, over the coming months.

Depending on the pandemics status, the province says on January 17, restaurants, sporting facilities and casinos will be able to host patrons without checking vaccine certificates. Then in March, the government plans to remove the remaining public health measures in businesses and organizations—including masks.

A return to normality for concert goers could soon be on the horizon.

Additional artists for this summers Boots and Hearts festival are expected to be announced in the new year.

Republic Live says ticket pre-sale starts on November 24 at 10 a.m. before opening to the public on Friday.