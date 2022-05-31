Sexual assault investigation in The Blue Mountains

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man in relation to a sexual assault.

Police revealed little information other than to say the incident happened in the early afternoon on April 22 at a privately-owned business located at Blue Mountain Resort.

The police are now searching for the man in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip online.