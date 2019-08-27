Featured
Sexual assault charges laid against military member in Borden
File Image: CFB Borden Headquarters
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:19PM EDT
A soldier at Base Borden is facing two counts of sexual assault under the Criminal Code of Canada.
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service laid the charges after a woman reported two separate incidents of sexual assault.
The master corporal is a member with the Military Personnel Generation Training Group and is also facing an assault charge.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court on Sept. 30.