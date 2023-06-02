Sewing needles found at 2nd Bracebridge beach, prompting closure

A popular beach in Bracebridge is open to the public two days after sewing needles were found in the water, but a second beach has since closed over safety concerns.

On Wednesday, the Town of Bracebridge closed Kirby's Beach Park after about 30 sewing needles were discovered in the water, launching an "extensive inspection of the area."

Crews did six in-water grid searches and raked the beach for over 20 hours before ensuring the beach was safe for use.

The Town reopened Kirby's Beach Park Friday but asked visitors to be cautious and " aware of their surroundings," this after having to temporarily close Bowyer's Beach Park after more sewing needles were found, this time at the end of the dock.

The beachfront and water access at Bowyer's is closed until further notice for an investigation. The washroom facilities and picnic tables remain open.

"The Town takes community safety seriously. Bracebridge OPP detachment is aware of these incidents and will be increasing patrols of the areas," a release stated on Friday.

Public Works will increase site inspection and maintenance frequency at the beach, including raking, cleaning and collecting garbage.