BARRIE, ONT. -- The short-lived patio-season weather is on the way out.

With the cold air moving in, severe thunderstorm warnings blanket much of the northern part of our region.

The warnings are now in effect for Muskoka and Parry Sound.

Weather meteorologists for Environment Canada say they are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms from Marion Lake to Wood Bay.

Environment Canada advises residents near the area to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.