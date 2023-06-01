Several people injured in multi-vehicle collision near Beaverton

Provincial police are at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision south of Beaverton.

Police say four people were injured, two seriously in the crash on Highway 12 Thursday afternoon.

All lanes of the highway are closed between Beaverton (Regional Road 15) and Highway 48.

Police say the crash involves a dump truck and "several passenger vehicles."

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.