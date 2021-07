BARRIE, ONT. -- Several vaccination clinics are open for residents on Fri., July 16 and over the weekend who either don't have an appointment or who wish to have their first or second dose earlier than scheduled..

In Simcoe Muskoka, the health unit reports that 67 per cent of eligible residents have had their first shot, and 45 per cent are fully immunized.

Here is a schedule of clinics offering first and second doses with no appointment:

FRIDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic, 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

Dose 1 and 2 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Holly Recreation Centre, 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

Dose 1 and 2 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Canada Summit Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville

Dose 1 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dose 2 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.



Tiny Township Pop-Up, Lafontaine Park Pavillion, 342 Lafontaine Road W

Dose 1 and 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Bob Fallis Arena, 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

Dose 1 and 2 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.



SATURDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic, 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

Dose 1 and 2 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.



Holly Recreation Centre, 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie

Dose 1 and 2 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Canada Summit Centre, 20 Park Drive, Huntsville

Dose 1 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dose 2 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.



Rotary Place Arena, 100 University Avenue, Orillia

Dose 1 and 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Stayner Arena Pop-Up Clinic, 269 Regina Street, Stayner

Dose 1 and 2 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.



Bob Fallis Arena, 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

Dose 1 and 2 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.



SUNDAY

RVH Immunization Clinic, 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

Dose 1 and 2 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.



Innisfil Recreational Centre, 7315 Yonge Street

Dose 1 and 2 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.



North Simcoe Sports and Recreational Centre

527 Len Self Boulevard, Midland

Dose 1 and 2 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.



Rotary Place Arena, 100 University Avenue, Orillia

Dose 1 and 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Complete information on how to book an appointment and where to find a vaccination clinic is available here.