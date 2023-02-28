Serious crash shuts down Airport Road in Mulmur Township

A serious crash has shut down a busy stretch of Airport Road in Mulmur Township.

Dufferin County OPP say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Airport Road between County Road 28 and Mansfield.

One driver has critical injuries and is expected to be airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre by ORNGE Air Ambulance. The driver in the other vehicle has minor injuries.

It is unclear if weather was a factor in the crash. Drivers can expect detours in the area.

OPP say they will provide more information as it becomes available.