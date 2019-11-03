Fire investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Bradford Saturday night that sent two seniors to hospital.

The blaze broke out at a home on Canal Road just before 7:00 p.m. The couple managed to escape the flames, but officials say they were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire Chief Kevin Gallant said the fire started in the basement and the flames spread to the main level of the home.

"The fire extended up the exterior wall, but it did not get into the roof," said Gallant. "The crews did an excellent job in regards to getting at it and knocking it down."

Crews from King Township also responded and helped shuttle water to douse the flames.

It took crews about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

The cause is still under investigation and there is no damage estimate at this time.

Gallant says the fire is not considered suspicious.