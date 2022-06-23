Seniors donate canned goods for a tour of Georgian Bay

Seniors were ferried about Georgian Bay Thursday for the cost of a can of peas.

The Georgian Spirit tour boat collected non-perishable food items instead of cash for its Georgian Bay Food Network food drive.

"These people didn't bring a box of Kraft Dinner. They brought a whole bag full," said Cpt. Bill Thomson.

After 37 years in the business of tourist boat touring, including the Sequin in Muskoka and the Mariposa in Toronto, Thomson said he enjoyed the four tours he offered Thursday as a way of giving back to the community.

Thomson said they collected over 500 pounds of food, which Midland Toyota collected for delivery to food banks.