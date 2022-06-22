Semi-truck fire forced road closure in Springwater Township
Semi-truck fire forced road closure in Springwater Township
A road in Springwater Township was closed for clean-up after a semi-truck burst into flames Wednesday morning.
Fire officials said crews were called to George Johnston Road near Hindle Lane and Snow Valley Road and found the semi-truck ablaze.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
The road has since reopened.
