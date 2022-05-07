Second suspect sought, one person charged in hate-motivated vandalism in Bradford

South Simcoe Police has charged a man involved in a hate-motivated act of vandalism in Bradford.

In November of last year, police were called to the area of Walker Avenue and Morris Road in Bradford for a report of two damaged vehicles.

Police later learned that the two cars and the front door of a home had been spray-painted with homophobic graffiti.

According to South Simcoe Police, a 48-year-old Markham man turned himself in and faces a number of charges.

Police have released photos of a second suspect believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to reach out to Detective Constable Shawn Strilec at shawn.strilec@southsimcoepolice.ca.