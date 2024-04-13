BARRIE
Barrie

    • Search for missing Newmarket man comes to an end

    Police are searching for, 19-year-old, Tyler Skilton from Newmarket Ont., who went missing on Tue., April 9, 2024. (Source:YRP) Police are searching for, 19-year-old, Tyler Skilton from Newmarket Ont., who went missing on Tue., April 9, 2024. (Source:YRP)
    The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended happily.

    Officers with the Toronto Police Service located 19-year-old Tyler Skilton on Saturday after going missing from his Newmarket home on Tuesday.

    A ground search had been underway this weekend after York Regional Police set up a command post in the parking lot at 8725 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill, where investigators say they had video of him exiting a bus in the area. 

