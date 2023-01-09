Scouts create safe sanctuaries for the Orillia bird population

Scouts and Cubs in Orillia, Ont., create birdhouses on Mon., Jan. 9, 2023 (CTV News Barrie) Scouts and Cubs in Orillia, Ont., create birdhouses on Mon., Jan. 9, 2023 (CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver