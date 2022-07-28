Science North teaches campers to be scientists

Science is coming to a camp near you.

Science North offers day camps across the region to introduce children to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in a fun way.

August camps in Barrie, Midland and Huntsville provide a unique blend of hands-on science, mind-blowing demonstrations, and energetic games and activities.

Science camp will help to spark a natural curiosity while encouraging a love for science.

Science North has set COVID-19 protocols for in-person camps. Staff will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves closely, and updated information will be shared through email, social media and at sciencenorth.ca/camps if required.

Registration is online 24 hours a day or by calling 1-800-461-4898 weekdays.

Visit the website for a complete list of details, including camp descriptions, pricing, and dates of summer science camp programs.