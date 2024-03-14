Scholarship program to fill gap in skilled trades pays for student's tuition, living and tools

Ten game-changing scholarships totalling at $325,000 will help Georgian College students pursue careers in the skilled trades.

Schulich Builders scholarship will help address the shortage of skilled trade workers.

This scholarship will assist 10 lucky candidates financially by covering their tuition fees, tools, and living expenses.

"This scholarship program will have a far-reaching impact on students pursuing a career in the trades as well as our region for years to come," said Kevin Weaver, president and CEO of Georgian College.

Funding for the Schulich Builders program will be the largest privately funded scholarship in the history of the college.

Five students enrolled in a one or five-year certificate program will receive $20,000 each year to support their studies.

According to the college's release, the trades play a significant role in central Ontario's ability to develop and maintain vital infrastructure for communities. The difficulty lies in finding enough skilled workers to meet this demand.

"We are proud to promote the skilled trades and support Georgian students pursuing this rewarding career path," said Judy Schulich, director of The Schulich Foundation.

This program prepares graduates for success through mentorship, leadership development, and financial guidance.

The deadline to apply is May 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Learn more about eligibility requirements online.