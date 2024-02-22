Scarborough driver clocked speeding 60 km/h over limit in Tiny Township: OPP

Police allegedly clocked a driver in Tiny Township speeding nearly 60 kilometres per hour over the posted limit on Wednesday, resulting in a roadside vehicle tow to the impound yard.

A provincial police officer nabbed the driver, 24, from Scarborough, travelling 137 km/h along Baseline Road.

In a post on social media, OPP stated the driver would "surely be late for dinner," and posted a picture of the vehicle being towed away.

The accused was slapped with a stunt driving charge, which is accompanied by an automatic driver's licence suspension for 30 days.

The driver will have a future court date to answer to the charge.