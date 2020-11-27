BARRIE -- Fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun were just some of the items seized after police executed a drug-related search warrant in the town of Beaverton, which now has two people facing multiple charges.

According to police, officers executed the warrant on Thursday at a home on Maple Beach Road where they found two suspects as well as:

793 grams of cocaine

28 grams of fentanyl

12-gauge sawed-off shotgun

Canadian currency

Police say officers saw an increase in overdoses between July 1 and September 18 in the Town of Georgina, including two deaths and 14 overdoses that investigators believe are connected to fentanyl.

Jeremy Haight, 39, and Kara Ann Shea, 32, both from the Township of Brock, are facing multiple charges, including:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Proceeds of Crime

The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Durham Regional Police Service and the York Regional Police.