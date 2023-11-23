Sauble Beach man faces slew of drug-related charges after traffic stop

BARRIE
Barrie

    An unauthorized licence plate sparked the interest of a Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on Tuesday at 11:20 a.m.

    Police stopped the vehicle on 33-34 Sideroad in Nottawsaga in Clearview and noticed an open bottle of alcohol.

    A search of the car turned up almost 472 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a prohibited knife.

    A 37-year-old Sauble Beach man was charged with:

    • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
    • Trafficking in Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
    • Trafficking in Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine
    • Fail to comply with undertaking x2
    • Fail to comply with prohibition order x2

    The vehicle has been impounded for 45 days and the accused was held for bail.

