Sauble Beach man faces slew of drug-related charges after traffic stop

An unauthorized licence plate sparked the interest of a Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on Tuesday at 11:20 a.m.

Police stopped the vehicle on 33-34 Sideroad in Nottawsaga in Clearview and noticed an open bottle of alcohol.

A search of the car turned up almost 472 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a prohibited knife.

A 37-year-old Sauble Beach man was charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine

Fail to comply with undertaking x2

Fail to comply with prohibition order x2

The vehicle has been impounded for 45 days and the accused was held for bail.