The latest satellite images show that more than half of Georgian Bay is now ice-covered.

If these extremely cold temperatures continue, the bay may freeze over completely for the first time in four years.

But Wasaga Beach’s Fire Chief has a warning about exploring the icy edge that forms along the shoreline.

“I appreciate that people want to go down there and look at the ice, and walk on the ice, but it’s very dangerous,” says Fire Chief Mike McWilliam. “The water splashes up and creates ice caves, and you could fall down inside those caves, and you wouldn’t be able to pull yourself out of there.”

If the bay does freeze over completely, it may reduce the amount of lake-effect snow in the area, and help to maintain water levels come spring.