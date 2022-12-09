Santa helps Oro-Medonte firefighters spread holiday safety tips

While it may be his busiest time of year, Santa Claus spared a few minutes to help some local firefighters spread a critical message ahead of the holidays.

The sirens were blaring in Oro-Medonte Friday evening, but nobody was in trouble. Firefighters were touring the neighbourhood of Shanty Bay, with help from the big man in red, going door-to-door and providing fire safety tips.

"We were a little bit concerned when we heard all the sirens going, but then we realized that we received the notice," resident Ian Woods tells CTV News.

Many families heard the noises, saw the flashing lights, and waited by the ends of their driveways. Firefighters provided anyone at their home with an information package containing key fire safety tips to keep in mind during the Christmas season:

Ensure any real trees are watered daily

Checking electrical cords

Ensuring Christmas lights aren't extended more than the manufacturer's recommendation

Ensure smoking alarms & carbon monoxide alarms are working

Have a home escape plan

Remain in the kitchen at all times when cooking

Ensuring residents are following all fireworks bylaws

Friday's neighbourhood walkthrough was the last of a weeklong event for the fire department, having started the initiative Monday in Hawkestone.

The idea was inspired by a similar program that the deputy fire chief saw when she was a child herself.

"I remember the firefighters in my community, going around on Christmas Eve, and that memory sticks kind of close to my heart," says Melissa Brown, deputy fire chief for Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services. "So I hope to create memories for these children in the community of Oro-Medonte and maybe perhaps grow some future firefighters!"