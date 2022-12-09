Santa helps Oro-Medonte firefighters spread holiday safety tips

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

  • Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members

    The oath of allegiance to the monarch that has long rankled Quebec sovereigntist politicians is a thing of the past after the provincial legislature passed a law on Friday abolishing the requirement for its elected members. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government tabled a bill this week to make the oath optional after weeks of debate in the aftermath of the October election, as three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear allegiance to King Charles and were barred from sitting.

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver