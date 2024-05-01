Barrie library welcomes new support to bridge gaps in the community

As part of its commitment to serving its community, a library in Downtown Barrie has introduced its first community navigator.

The new community navigator will work with individuals who are experiencing issues like homelessness, unsafe housing, food insecurity, poverty, unemployment, mental health crises and addictions.

Social worker Ayesha Karim-Mian will support individuals at the Barrie Public Library (BPL) through the CFS Counselling and Wellness Program (CFS).

CFS is a Canadian charity that provides inclusive counselling, psychotherapy, and psycho-educational wellness programs.

"As CFS is dedicated to working in collaboration with our community partners, we are very excited to join BPL in delivering this program," said CFS executive director Michelle Bergin. "This initiative perfectly aligns with our new strategic plan's objective to increase our impact by bringing service to our local community."

This position is part of a pilot project that will be in place from April 29 to December 31.

"We know that vulnerable individuals often reach out for help in a number of ways. That is why a community navigator has the potentia be so important in community spaces like public libraries," said Warden Basil Clarke, County of Simcoe. "With this pilot project, we hope to gain real-life data and learnings while we work to support unhoused individuals in effective and meaningful ways across our region. This is just one more way we are committed to building up housing and hope for individuals in the communities we are so proud to serve."

Karim-Mian will offer drop-in hours to provide information, support, and referrals for individuals seeking positive life changes.

"This position will help those individuals facing complex societal issues, while allowing library staff to focus on the library services they were trained to provide. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes," said Lauren Jessop, CEO of the BPL.