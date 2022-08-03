RVH and police create a new Mobile Crisis Response Team

Barrie has a new front-line crisis team to help with mental health and addiction calls for service.

The Barrie Police Service and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) announced the launch of a joint Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) in Barrie Monday, July 25.

Barrie Police Service Const. Guy Peters will join Nicole Barbour, an RVH Crisis Worker, in responding to 911 calls for mental health concerns, addictions and people in crisis.

"The unique partnership of the MCRT will allow for a front-line, client-focused approach that can provide the resources and responses that are needed," said Barrie's Deputy Chief Wyllie Allan.

Const. Peters has worked in various roles within the Barrie police, most recently as a member of the Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST). RVH's Barbour has been an integral part of the RVH Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) since August 2019.

The response team has acute care experience and risk assessment abilities, as well as existing contacts with emergency department physicians and psychiatrists that will prove invaluable when working with community members experiencing a mental health crisis.

"By pairing an RVH Crisis Worker with an experienced police officer, this team aims to reduce or eliminate the need for additional assessment at our emergency department," said Carrie Stoner, RVH's interim manager of integrated crisis services.

"The MCRT will connect individuals in crisis with alternative and more appropriate community supports. We anticipate the MCRT will help prevent future calls for service from persons in crisis to both patrol and paramedics and will assist the individuals navigate through a complex and often confusing mental healthcare system," Stoner said.

Currently, the team is working on a six-month pilot project with costs shared between the police and hospital.